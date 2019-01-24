A DeRidder man was arrested on several sex crimes involving juveniles on Tuesday. William Rose Leeds was arrested on one count of Sexual Battery, one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, three counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and one count of Video Voyeurism.

Video Voyeurism is defined as the use of any camera, videotape, photo-optical, photo-electric, or any other image recording device for the purpose of observing, viewing, photographing, filming, or videotaping a person where that person has not consented to the observing, viewing, photographing, filming, or videotaping and it is for a lewd or lascivious purpose.

It is further defined as the transfer of an image obtained by activity by live or recorded telephone message, electronic mail, the Internet or a commercial online service.

According to BPSO Chief Detective Mark Herford, The BPSO received a complaint regarding a possible Sexual Battery of a Juvenile, and possible Pornography Involving Juveniles.

Leeds has since booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail, where he remains without bond, and the investigation is still ongoing. If convicted of the Sexual Battery charge, Leeds could potentially face 25 years in prison.