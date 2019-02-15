The city of Bastrop is once again partnering with Healthy Blue, this time to provide free Zumba classes, and a launch party will be held Saturday, March 9.

The launch party, a 90 minute Zumba masterclass, will take place at the Bastrop Technology & Conference Center on 794 Colliers Lane from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and free water bottles will be provided. Everyone ages 12 and up is encouraged to attend. Those in attendance are asked to wear tennis shoes and bring a towel.

The launch party will lead into free Zumba classes being offered every Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 6:30. Through these classes Bastrop is hoping to make fitness fun.

“Get a total workout, combining all elements of fitness: cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy, and get a serious dose of awesomeness each time you leave class!” said Zoning and Code Enforcer Ashley Barfield in a Facebook announcement.

Instructors will include #thezumbadoc of El Doco Loco Dance Studio, Regina Jackson, Marisol Linares, and Kim Helm Bowes.

The city of Bastrop invites anyone interested to come join a class and have fun getting fit.