Service Call, Assist Other Agency-3

Juvenile Attachment-6

Auto Theft-1

Suspicious Activity-4

Damage to Property-2

Business Alarm-4

Information-7

Welfare Check-2

Disturbance,Fight-1

Auto Crash-3

Disturbance,Domestic-2

Traffic Incidents (Other than Designated Signal)-3

Counterfeit/Forgery-1

Residence Alarm-2

Animal Control-11

Service Call, Stand By/Assure Peace-2

Death-1

Traffic Complaint-2

Theft-3

Disturbance-8

Identity Theft-1

Trespass,Prowler-1

Lost or Stolen-2

Hit and Run-1

911 Hang Up-1

Suspicious Person-4

Harassment-3

Suspicious Vehicle-1

Traffic Attachment-1

Found Property-1

Service Call, All Others-1

Stalled Vehicle-1

Criminal Mischief-1

Private Lot Accident-2

Roadway Hazard-1

Check Area-3