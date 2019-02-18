The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending February 14 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

February 7

Chadwick, Mitchell, 44, 5855 WALNUT CREEK, HARAHAN, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

James, Troy Michael, 31, 42297 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault

Crocker, Carlton D, 39, 42463 PEBBLESTONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Montgomery, Jay Paul, 39, 180 BRIGADIER LK, Pearl River, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Thompson, Adrian, Jr, 32, 38533 ARROWHEAD DR, GONZALES, Issuing Worthless Check under $500 (Misd)

Penalber, Derek L, 36, 37313 HWY 74 22, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

February 8

Songy, Lance S, 35, 11320 RIVER HIGHLANDS DR, ST AMANT, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited

Johnson, Steven D, 36, 1026 S LANOUX AVE, GONZALES, Stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harris, Timothy, 28, 1301 HWY 402, NAPOLEONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bizette, Chad Robert, 46, 18282 HWY 22, Livingston, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harris, Casey Wade, 28, 15319 JOE SEVARIO RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Guist, Angela L, 47, 1909 N AIRLINE HWY 215, Gonzales, Domestic Abuse Battery

Cowart, Jesse James, 27, 2228 S BURNSIDE AVE 186, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Poche, Peter, 65, 14527 LAZY OAKS DR, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

February 9

Averett, John R, 43, 15228 AMANDA DR, Gonzales, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, General Speed Law, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Volentine, Alexis Renee, 21, 11326 SALMAN RD, GEISMAR, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Washington, Jakell Michell, 20, 11081 CONNER RD 9, GEISMAR, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

White, Jessica Nicole, 26, 8510 PERTUIS RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Curry, Demeco, 17, 917 S CARLOS DR, Gonzales, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses , Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses , Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Cheong, Corey Orlando, 25, 14119 ADAM ARCENEAUX DR, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Cheatwood, Brian David, 46, 12217 PERRY BABIN LN, ST AMANT, Resisting an Officer, Expired MVI, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Gautreaux, Brad Anthony, 39, 14274 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Rousseau, David A, 36, 42120 CHURCHPOINT RD, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Gonzalez, Eduardo, 30, 1404 S ARCENEAUX AVE, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 4th or more (Felony)

Therence, Makina Deshawn, 33, 39044 PRAIRIE SOUTH DR, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Brown, Reginald Dechavin, 45, 18364 CRAIG ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Signal lamps and signal devices, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

Sharp, David Leonard , 38, 42555 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

February 10

Funez, Milton Ramos, 35, 6178 CHERRY DR, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Buckley, Elizabeth, 30, 11595 SEWANEE DRIVE, Baton Rouge, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Plaisance, Reese Michael, 30, 11201 TRICHE RD, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Dennis, Deja Lashane , 23, 618 OPELOUSAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Carlson, Rodney J, Jr, 33, 39080 LITTLE CREEK DR, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

King, Thomas, 51, 3351 COUNTY RD 725, Blue Mountain, Miss., Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

February 11

Galvez, Omar, 23, 38220 DEBBIE ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Careless Operation, Driver must be Licensed, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Watts, Oravian, 26, HWY 206, Gonzales, Cruelty to Juveniles

Jacob, Raymond Paul, 37, 17592 JOE SEVARIO RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Fontenot, Christina, 23, 14255 GARCON RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Reid, Wyatt, 23, 14255 GARCON RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Mann, Christopher William, 34, 45454 NEPO LN, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders

Bladen, Cory, 28, 59655 HWY 1148 92, Plaquemine, Parole Violation

Rodrigue, Trevor, 24, 16105 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Parole Violation, Domestic Abuse Battery, Violations of Protective Orders

Book, Sabrina Moseley, 39, 13444 CHASE ST, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

McClyde, Lavonte, 23, 1513 W WORTHEY ROAD, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

February 12

Ducote, Bianca, 24, 8387 SIEGAN LANE APT #1, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Thomas, Asia, 24, 41149 HWY 42 lot 26, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Armant, Kendrick, 22, 2153 S VETERANS BLVD, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer

Chatman, Mitchell Triemaine, 36, 608 SIXTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ealem, Nathaniel Paul, 33, 612 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Robbery

Jones, Briana, 23, 39063 PRAIRIE NORTH, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rodgers, Mark James, 30, 14150 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Charlton, Jason Lee, 39, 1410 CONVENTION ST, BATON ROUGE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Eppinett, Tanner Chase, 22, 14576 BLUFF RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Norman, Ernest Roy, 46, 14035 A POIRRIER DR, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Perez, Jessica Lynn, 41, 108 E RAILROAD ST, GONZALES, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Nicholas, Chris, 18, 1338 S ARCENEAUX AVE, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

February 13

Hernandez, Israel, 26, 15096 BEAU JON AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Walters, Tyler, 22, 14186 PARKVIEW DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Expired MVI, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Tremont, Ashley Denay, 35, 14317 PARKVIEW DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Welch, Patrick Q, 50, 14415 ESSEN TERRACE DR, GONZALES, Display of Plates, Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Hirsch, Jerry Douglas, 52, 9777 HORSESHOE BEND RD, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bourgeois, Johnny, 65, 4170 HAYDEL RD, DARROW, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

McMillan, Stephanie T, 50, 37417 SOUTHWOOD VILLAGE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Forgery, Prohibited activities and sanctions (Insurance Fraud)

Kelson, Ulysses I, 63, 14187 CALICE ST, GONZALES, Prohibited activities and sanctions (Insurance Fraud)

Dalferes-Levert, Acelon Noleca, 32, 760 BUNKER HILL RD, New Orleans, Probation Violation Parish

Williams, Brittney Breanca, 30, 1708 S LANOUX AVE, GONZALES, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Thompson, Clarence, 39, 35766 THOMPSON RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Surety

Smith, Maria, 51, 10422 BOUDREAUX RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Brown, Tameisha T, 21, 205 ANTHONY DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Boudy, Michael D, 38, 14207 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Battery

Richard, Davyn H, 22, 43119 PINE LAKE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), No Motor Vehicle Insurance

Jones, Breyon, 23, 8429 KINGVIEW DR, St. James, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

February 14

Jones, Breshon, 23, 8429 KINGVIEW DR, St. James, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Rodrigue, Roland, 32, 38356 SILVERSTONE AVE * Moved *, PRAIRIEVILLE, Obscenity

Albarado, Erica Lynn, 35, 39143 COUNTRY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hopkins, Breyden, 17, 13166 CYPRESS GOLD DR, ST AMANT, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Blunt, Robert L, 48, 1908 S GAUDIN AVE, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Miles, Anthony Katrell, 34, 1908 S GAUDIN AVE, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Hager, Joseph Anthony, 40, 15159 MELROSE DR, Prairieville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant