St. Amant junior pitcher Alyssa Romano is one of the parish softball players to watch in 2019.

The high-school softball season officially begins this week throughout the state.

Last season was a bit of a surprise as only one Ascension Parish team reached the state tournament in Sulphur. They're hoping to have more widespread success in 2019.

They'll all certainly have a chance to make some noise in the postseason with the plethora of talented players that return this season.

Here is one of the parish softball players to watch in 2019:

Alyssa Romano (St. Amant)

The most heralded returning starter in the parish in 2019 will be St. Amant junior pitcher Alyssa Romano. Romano has been the team's ace since her freshman season. As a sophomore, she went 31-3 and struck out 212 batters. She has been the Ascension Parish Pitcher of the Year for the past two seasons. Romano was first-team all-district, All-Parish, All-Metro and All-State in 2018.

To see the complete list, pick up a copy of the Weekly Citizen or Donaldsonville Chief this week.