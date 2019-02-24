A young rising star is making her rounds through the community. Chloe Smith is a local artist with several appearances to the delight of many.

One of her latest performances will be performing at the D’Town Beatdown MMA Event on March 2nd.

Smith will be singing the national anthem to kick off the event. The news was announced by MMA promoter and DeRidder native James Sharp.

“Gulf Coast Mixed Martial Arts and Atlas Fights are very proud to announce that Chloe Smith will be singing the National Anthem for D’Town Beatdown on March 2, 2019 at the Beauregard Covered Arena,” said Sharp.

“If you have never heard this young woman sing, then you are in for a treat. Her voice alone is worth the price of admission.”

Earlier in the week, Smith will be performing from 6-8 p.m. at Presley’s on 217 Washington St. in DeRidder. She also recently delighted people for Valentine’s Day when she delivered flowers and sang for Glass Flowers customers.

With more appearances and strong performances that many enjoy, Smith is making an impact on the local community as she follows her dream.

Tickets for the D’Town Beatdown can be purchased at www.atlasfights.com.