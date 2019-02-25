The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending February 21 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

February 14

Oubre, Jerry, 52, 18143 MANNING DRIVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Sexual Battery, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Saulny, Leon Samuel, Jr., 29, 12178 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jacobs, Manuel, 18, 265 MADEWOOD DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Velasquez, Brenda, 28, 41270 MERRITT EVANS, Prairieville, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dowdy, Tyler James, 30, 23553 COUNTRY MANOR, Denham Springs, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony)

Collins, Travis Cornell, 30, 37313 HWY 74 191, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Breeden, Cameron T, 29, 14073 GEORGE RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

DUPUY, CASSEY, 39, 43247 ELMO CANNON EXT, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Phillip, Angela T, 30, 5696 VILLA LN, Carville, Failure to return leased moveable obtaining by false representation : over $1000 (Felony)

Nickens, Mason C, 20, 15365 HWY 73, Praireville, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Greer, Elymas, 21, 15365 LA HWY 73, Praireville, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Vanlangendonck, Patrick S, 34, 14329 BLUFF PASS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Nguyen, Samson, 22, 15365 LA HWY 73, Praireville, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Key, Colton, 20, 41149 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

February 15

Lewis, Jarrid Oscar, 29, 5108 PAULINE DRIVE, New Orleans, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Holland, Craig, 49, 15365 HWY 73, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

Shy, Carlos, II , 40, 916 RIDGEPOINT CT, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Gauthreaux, Byron J, 38, 497 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Violations of Protective Orders

Breaux, John, 58, 1447 2ND ST, LUTCHER, Molestation of a Juvenile

Leduff, Grayln Wade, 43, 2585 LORRAINE ST, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Millican, Reginald Carl, Jr, 41, 712 E SANDERS ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Alford, Meagan K, 32, 14120 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Simon, Matthew Paul, 39, 10598 VILLAGE RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Graham, Ciara, 20, 38107 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery

Tucker, Derricka, 22, 3812 CAMBRONNE ST, New Orleans, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

February 16

Figuero, Angel, 30, 4549 SOUTHPARK DR 6, BATON ROUGE, Hold for Other Agency, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation

White, Beth Ann, 52, 729 ROYAL LN, Hurst, Texas, Hit and Run Driving

Murphy, Jamie, 33, 11506 OAK BEND DR, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Hamilton, Earl Jaramco, 18, 10196 BURNSIDE ST, Convent, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony)

Mayers, Jared Daryl, 38, 44014 LAKE VILLAGE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Roby, Micah Lee, 36, 34320 TE-NOM LANDRY RD, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation, Domestic Abuse Battery, Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator; 1st

Guist, Mickel James, 54, 46402 FAMILY ACRE, St. Amant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Castjohn, Jamie N, 42, 314 E VERNA ST, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

February 17

Parker, Katie Christine, 37, 9413 E HWY 936, ST AMANT, Owner to Secure Registration, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Vehicle License Required, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Diaz, Victor, 37, 3016 WHEELER DR, Laurel, Miss., Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating a Vehicle without Lawful Presence in the United States, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Elias, Christopher W., 41, 13120 LAMAR MORAN RD iLot 6, ST AMANT, Bond Revocation, Resisting an Officer, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Neal, Brandon Joseph, 36, 40488 SYCAMORE AVE, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Hoang, Hung, 47, 330 W JEANSONNE ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery

Dabney, Kawaun Lee, 33, 1774 COLUMBUS DUNN, Baton rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Collins, Maurice, 34, 1110 COLLINS ST, Vacherie, Careless Operation, Expired Drivers License, Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor)

Collins, Byron, Sr, 55, 1715 LORETTA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Resisting an Officer, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

Rodriguez, Patrick J, 44, 13491 ADAM TEMPLET RD, GONZALES, False Personation of a Peace Officer

Lewis, Keith E, 42, 1620 S HOUMA AVE, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

February 18

Burke, Elizabeth A, 38, 12380 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft of Goods under $500

Riley, Prentiss J, 46, 217 W SYCAMORE ST, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Rabalais, Richard, 41, 30769 KNIGHT DR, Denham Springs, Battery of a dating partner

Johnson, Lorie E, 29, 14436 LOCKHART LANE, Walker, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Conley, Thomas, 28, 180 1/2 LATINO DR 6, DONALDSONVILLE, Probation Violation

Carney, Samantha Lynn, 37, 606 W LIVE OAK ST, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Howell, Cory D, 33, 606 W LIVE OAK ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Avants, Kayln Brook, 24, 18254 RAINES RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Templet, Amy , 34, 14157 MIRE RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Battery

Bourgeois, Jordan Dean, 31, 11163 SAVOY RD, ST AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

McDonald, Cole Younger, 25, 13785 OLD RIVER RD, Maurepas, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rossi, Eden Danielle, 30, 12325 LAUREL RIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Braud, Nathan Charles, 49, 45242 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery, Simple Battery, Resisting an Officer

Solete, Brannon M, 43, 35394 HWY 1 N, DONALDSONVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Brock, Jeremy W, 33, 40396 ALBERT AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Resisting an Officer

February 19

Myles, Bianca B, 25, 240 EVANGELINE EXT, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor)

Smith, Vincent, 33, 11162 N BAYOU VIEW DR, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Rivere, Greg Michael, 28, 13436 DONALD ELISAR LN, GONZALES, Tail lamps, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Vehicles without Required Equipment or in Unsafe Condition, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony), Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Vehicular Homicide /Driving under the Influence

Henderson, Hasan A, 40, 1621 NORTH ST, BATON ROUGE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Torres, Rafael Jesus, 24, 11222 SHEETS RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bennett, Darien T, 24, 38328 CEDAR ST, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Simple Battery, Home Invasion

Philip, Tevin, 25, 5 HASTING COURT, LAPLACE, Theft less than $750 (Misdemeanor)

Soileau, Lucas Joseph, 39, 37313 HWY 74 153, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harris, John, 37, 18387 LA TRACE, Livingston Parish, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property , Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Miles, Reginal, 24, 17310 DE GAGE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Batiste, Rahshad Joseph, 22, 13505 ORLEANS DR, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Ford, Harlan R, 32, 15242 JOHN WEST RD, GONZALES, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Bougere, Joshua, 24, 7035 LA 70 HWY, PLATTENVILLE, Hit and Run Driving, Driver must be Licensed, Child Passenger Restraint System, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Anderson, Blake Paul, 28, 44585 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

February 20

Kelly, Kamron K, 36, 37602 HWY 22, DARROW, Bond Revocation, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Domingue, Lateesha, 42, 5815 TRENTON AVE., Baton Rouge, Prohibited activities and sanctions (Insurance Fraud), Theft

Sterling, Michael L, 54, 6625 SNOW DR., Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Silby, Natasha L, 33, 38359 PIERCE RD., GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Animal Owner Responsibilities, Resisting an Officer

Byrd, Ashley Danielle, 31, 2703 S REMY ROBERT AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Running at large Dog

Alsay, Makalia, 18, 711 HOUMAS ST 8, Donaldsonville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

February 21

Davis, William Garrett, 26, 13099 L LANDRY RD, GONZALES, Violations of registration provisions, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Owner to Secure Registration, Careless Operation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rodriguez, Selena, 19, 41237 ZEOLA LN, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Pullins, Isaiah, 20, 13477 ORLEANS DR, GONZALES, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony)

Konow, Eric J, 47, 12065 COUERON DR, ST AMANT, Reckless Operation, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)