The Chamber would like to thank Michael Buturla for his dedication to the Chamber throughout 2018.

The Ascension Chamber credits its success to an active membership of more than 550 businesses, its dedicated staff, and a diverse, innovative Board of Directors. Michael Buturla, of Domain Architecture, recently handed over the reins as 2018 Chairman of the Board to the new 2019 Chairman, Barbara Irwin of Pujol, Pryor & Irwin, Attorneys at Law.

We are pleased to announce the new additions to the 2019 Board of Directors: Garret Ganucheau, EFCU Financial; Chris Irvine, BASF; Lori Lowery, Shell Chemical-Geismar; and Amy Velez, Express Employment Professionals.

The mission of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce is to facilitate and foster economic growth for its members. The Ascension Chamber works to encourage a healthy and growing economic environment in the parish by offering its membership numerous educational and networking opportunities. For more information on how you can become a member or get involved, contact the Chamber office at 225-647-7487 or visit our website at www.ascensionchamber.com.

Contributed by Ascension Chamber of Commerce