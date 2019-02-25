For a while on Friday night, it looked like sixth-seeded Dutchtown was going to become the victim of a huge first-round playoff upset against Captain Shreve. But then their seniors took over.

Gary Smith spent most of the first half on the bench in foul trouble. When he made his return in the final 16 minutes, he and Nick Caldwell helped the Griffins put up 28 fourth-quarter points. That surge propelled Dutchtown to a 67-55 victory.

“Captain Shreve came out hot, like we thought they would. We were turning the ball over, and that has been our Achilles the entire year,” Griffin head coach Patrick Hill said. “Tonight, our seniors helped us hold it together. Maybe it was because they didn’t want this to be their last game. The way they came together, I was pleased. The ball fell our way more than it did theirs.”

Things weren’t falling Dutchtown’s way in the first quarter. They fell into a 12-3 hole.

Caldwell drilled a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 12-8, but Captain Shreve responded with a 7-0 run to end the quarter. It gave them an 11-point lead.

The Griffins began to turn things around in the second. They started the period on a 6-1 run to cut the deficit to six. Then two straight put-backs by Ryan Bromfield got them within one.

They trailed, 28-25, at the break.

When Smith returned in the second half, he immediately scored four points to give Dutchtown their first lead of the game, but Captain Shreve eventually tied things up at 39 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the final period belonged to Dutchtown.

To begin the quarter, Bromfield scooped up a loose ball and turned it into an and-one play. Caldwell then came up with a put-back that gave the Griffins their biggest lead at five.

Dutchtown then began to do damage at the free-throw line. Smith and Caldwell combined to score six from the charity stride, pushing the lead to 10.

Even when it looked like Captain Shreve would cut into the deficit, Dutchtown kept them at bay.

Caldwell came up with a steal that ended in a huge breakaway drunk, and Smith finished off the Gators with a four-point.

After being outscored 28-25 in the first half, the Griffins won the second half by a 42-27 margin.

“We were able to get to the basket and make our free throws, which played in our favor,” Hill said. “We were getting good looks in the first half; we just weren’t making them. We missed five threes in a row, and all five were good looks. I told them that eventually, they would fall, and they did. Whether it was three or two, everything began to open up.”

Smith and Caldwell combined to score 47 of Dutchtown’s 67 points. Smith led the way with 24, and Caldwell was right behind with 23.

Bromfield chipped in with 11 points of his own.

The win set up a second-round playoff matchup at home against parish and district foe East Ascension.

It will be the third time the two teams have met this season. They split the two regular-season matchups. Both games were won by the visiting team, and they were decided by a combined margin of five points.

Dutchtown is seeking their first state quarterfinal appearance since 2014.

“You relish that moment. You don’t get to that opportunity too often,” Hill said. “You just have to be in the moment and keep working. If we win the next one, we’ll be in the quarterfinals, and that’s what you practice and play for.”