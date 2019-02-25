Recording artist and Singer, LA native Gyth Rigdon made his debut on the hit NBC series The Voice.

Rigdon sang the classic Dobie Gray hit "Drift Away" to the delight of those in attendance and many of the coaches.

Country star Blake Shelton pushed his button almost immediately when he heard Rigdon's rendition of the song, and other judges followed suit. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend also pushed their buttons to choose Rigdon for their team.

Ultimately, Rigdon chose to join Blake Shelton's team for the competition and the future looks bright for the local star.

The Voice airs Monday Nights on NBC at 7 p.m. central.