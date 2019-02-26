Agriculture is an important job field in the state of Louisiana, and the LSU AgCenter of Morehouse Parish took the time to introduce local students to the various agricultural jobs at the Morehouse Youth Ag Day held Friday, February 22.

“We just want to introduce students to agricultural career opportunities,” said Otis Hill of Southern University Ag Center.

During the event students from Bastrop High heard various speakers including Caleb Wilson of Pioneer who spoke on soybean 101 and beef cattle 101, Theabury Odom who spoke on CPR, and Marianna Langston of Southern University AgCenter who spoke on nutrition. Other speakers included Jemea Hart of SU AgCenter who talked about tobacco sensation and Billy Joiner of Origin Bank who discussed finance.

The speakers provided information on the various fields of agriculture such as row crops, beef cattle, hay production, poultry, and produce as well as nutritional information and CPR. They explained to the students the benefits of working in agriculture.

“There's not a profession more rewarding in this world than agriculture,” claimed Wilson.

Students were able to ask questions and received various prizes for answering questions. They were also able to visit numerous booths set up by Origin Bank, Progeny, and several universities. The booths had free gifts such as bags, pencils, and cups.

“Delta Community College, Alcorn, LSU AgCenter, and University of Arkansas at Monticello are here to do some recruiting,” Hill said.

Hill noted this event has been taking place for at least 10 years and believes it is very beneficial in enabling the students to explore careers in agriculture. He said that there is great demand for more people to work in the field.

“It increases their knowledge of agriculture,” he said. “There is a big demand for people in agriculture and an even bigger need for farmers as the average age of a farmer in Louisiana currently is 60 years old.”

He explained they usually see a few kids interested in agriculture at the event.

The students seemed to listen attentively to the speakers, and several showed curiosity in various areas of agriculture. After listening to the speakers lunch was provided.

The Morehouse LSU AgCenter is glad to put on Morehouse Youth Ag Day and hopes to see more young people enter the agricultural field.