After months of deliberation and several special meetings, the Beauregard Parish School Board (BPSB) has announced the list of building projects that it would use $29,000,000 in bond money to create.

The BPSB members have been visiting with principals, and visiting schools in the parish to assess the needs of individual schools and the parish as a whole.

This bond will not raise taxes, or create a new millage. The public will vote on the bond measure in May.

If the bond measure passes, the BPSB can then begin projects on the list. The list is divided into phases as to what projects take priority over others.

The BPSB intends to use the bond money to address the building needs of Beauregard Parish schools. Projects include a new elementary school in DeRidder, technology upgrades, and various new buildings at individual schools.

It is a rare opportunity for the parish because the bond amount is usually not this high, and they usually have an affect on the tax rate and millages.

The following is the complete list of projects that the bond money would be used to create.

PHASE 1

South Beauregard Elementary Classroom Addition

Merryville High School Cafeteria/Administration

New Elementary School in DeRidder

Parishwide Technology

East Beauregard Elementary Classroom Addition

PHASE 2

Ag Improvements DeRidder High School/South Beauregard High School

East Beauregard High School/South Beauregard High School Track Resurfacing

DeRidder Junior High School Boiler Replacement/Upgrade

Singer High School Library

East Beauregard High School Weight Room/Field House

DeRidder Junior High School Band Room

Parishwide Bathroom/Electrical/AC Upgrades

PHASE 3

Buses parish wide

South Beauregard Oxidation Pond

South Beauregard High School Athletic Upgrades

East Beauregard Elementary Little Gym Restroom Addition

Merryville High School Student Parking Lot Upgrade

K. R. Hanchey Paint Exterior/Interior

G. W. Carver Renovation