When inwardly persuaded to go one way is ignored or when a word is shared and discarded as unimportant, perhaps because of who delivered the message, wisdom is rejected or abandoned.

"Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you; love her, and she will watch over you. Wisdom is supreme; therefore get wisdom. Though it costs all you have, get understanding."

Wisdom is the experience and understanding with the ability to provide good judgment.

In my adolescence, I recall, my habitual response to things I chose not to hear was "I know, I know." One day my grandmother overheard my reply. With love she informed me, "Baby, let me tell you something." She continued: "You do not know everything; you are still wet behind the ears. You have to live a little to gain wisdom."

The generation is too young to know the term "wet behind the ears." It means not being mature and experienced enough in life to know what is best for them.

"Is not wisdom found among the aged? Does not long life bring understanding?"

How does one forsake wisdom?

When inwardly persuaded to go one way is ignored or when a word is shared and discarded as unimportant, perhaps because of who delivered the message, wisdom is rejected or abandoned.

"Whoever is wise, let him heed these things and consider the great love of the lord."

Wisdom requires the use of common sense uninfluenced by others' opinions or circumstances. She has a way of revealing truth while bringing with it correction, which is often unwelcome when impatient and offended, hurt or upset, keeping her from operating freely within us.

"Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom, and to depart from evil is understanding."

How does wisdom protect a person?

Wisdom is one of many attributes of God that guides us toward the right pathway. She is our shield if only we would seek her. How often has it been said, "I wish I did this?" When we heed wisdom, all things begin to work out for our good as intended.

Wisdom is never wrong. She comes to bring warnings and insight to prevent mishaps in our life. To experience all that she brings, we must be willing to submit to her directions.

"Oh, the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are his judgments and how inscrutable his ways!"

Wisdom is not forceful. It allows us to decide. Choose wisely.

"But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere."

How do you love wisdom? Through our love of Christ comes our love of wisdom, which originated with him.

"My goal is that they may be encouraged in heart and united in love, so that they may have the full riches of complete understanding, in order that they may know the mystery of God, namely, Christ, in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge."

You may ask how wisdom watches over you.

Have you ever experienced a deal you thought good all of sudden no longer felt right? There is something deep within you urging you to take another look or simply walk away from negotiation. Perhaps along the road you normally travel there is a sense of urging to avoid at all cost. This is wisdom protecting you from harm.

What does it mean when wisdom is supreme? She is of the highest authority to lead us. Wisdom comes directly from God who is sovereign, and we are to cherish her. When we yield to the understanding of wisdom, she will exalt you; embrace her, and she will honor you.

"It is because of him that you are in Christ Jesus, who has become for us wisdom from God — that is, our righteousness, holiness and redemption."

The cost of wisdom requires a person to let go of pride and self-preservation. With wisdom comes blessings and the enjoyment of this once-in-a-lifetime experience called life. We must come to the end of self and make Jesus the center of our life.

You may wonder how to obtain wisdom.

"If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you."

And if unsure how to make Jesus the center of your life, to begin, you must confess Jesus as lord and savior. You may ask why we need to confess. There is no other way to the father but through the son. If you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is lord" and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Shalom.

Bible references: Proverbs 4:6-7; Proverbs 4:6-7; Job 12:12; Psalms 107:43; Job 28:28; James 3:17; Romans 11:33; Colossians 2:2-3; Proverbs 4:8; 1 Corinthians 1:30; James 1:5. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

Contributing Writer Edith Nevis can be reached at 985-857-2200 or at edith.nevis@houmatoday.com.