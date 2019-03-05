Ochsner and Louisiana Emergency Response Network partner to provide kits

Last summer, Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN) Executive Director Paige Hargrove contacted Iberville Parish School Superintendent Dr. Arthur Joffrion about a program called Stop the Bleed. Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call to action launched by the Department of Homeland Security.

The goal of Stop the Bleed is to promote grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Dr. Joffrion immediately invited LERN to provide the training for school nurses. The training also equipped school nurses to train others. The school nurses in Iberville, led by Andrea Young, are teaching school employees how to stem the flow of blood when someone has been injured. This empowers school employees with the skills to potentially save a life.

In addition to providing training, Hargrove reached out to community partners in Iberville Parish to fund the installation of “Bleeding Control Kits” in Iberville Parish schools. Thanks to the generosity of Ochsner Medical Complex – Iberville, five kits are being distributed to area schools. These kits contain tourniquets, special gauze to stop bleeding and gloves.

“We are proud to partner with LERN and support Iberville Parish Schools,” stated Eric McMillen, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “Ochsner is grateful to all of the school nurses who are training others to help save lives.”

It is important to emphasize that while the Stop the Bleed campaign was motivated by the 2012 tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the training is not just for mass shootings. These skills will more likely be used in more common events like a car crash, deep cut or puncture wound. The important thing to know is how to respond to a bleeding emergency, whatever the cause.

Working together with community partners across the state, LERN hopes to equip citizens with the knowledge needed to Stop the Bleed. Agencies, organizations and individuals interested in joining Louisiana’s Stop the Bleed effort can contact LERN at 225-756-3440 or learn more at LERN.LA.gov. Through efforts by LERN and their partners, Stop the Bleed classes are being taught across Louisiana.

Contributed by Louisiana Emergency Response Network