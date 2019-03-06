"While some shifts are easier than others, no shift is actually easy. As a result, too many leaders give up right away when they're on the verge of seeing the benefit of a shift."

Live2Lead focuses on how to make changes as a leader to ensure personal and organizational growth.

On February 27, Angela Decoteau and Ella Gooden hosted the first Live2Lead in Ascension Parish at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales.

Mark Cole, CEO of John Maxwell Enterprises, stated, "It is essential for leaders to understand how to keep up, and that is what today is all about. Opportunities surround you, but you must develop the leadership agility required to stay in the game."

For the event, there were five keynote speakers split into six sessions. The first session began with John C. Maxwell, who started The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, EQUIP, and The John Maxwell Leadership Foundation.

"My best advice is to stick with it," Maxwell said in regards to shifts in life and work. "While some shifts are easier than others, no shift is actually easy. As a result, too many leaders give up right away when they're on the verge of seeing the benefit of a shift."

Angela Decoteau, an Executive Coach for John Maxwell, said, "So many people don't realize they are leaders, because they have this idea that leaders are only a certain type of person. They feel like there isn't opportunity for them to lead. However, we're here to teach and encourage them to take a step and start leading in their workplace."

The second session consisted of Tyler Perry. Perry is a world-renowned producer, director, actor, and author, among many other titles.

"It is tough to find yourself in transition," Perry said. "But every time I've gotten to the other side, I was happy I kept going. Press on! Work through it."

The third session was with Carly Fiorina. Fiorina was name Most Powerful Woman in Business by FORTUNE Magazine.

Fiorina said, "Leadership is not management. Leaders change constraints and conditions. Leaders change the order of things for the better."

Daniel Pink, fourth session speaker, is a best selling author for non-fiction books within the last decade.

"Talk less, listen more," Pink advises. "Ask a lot of questions. Greatness and nearsightedness are incompatible. Meaningful achievement depends on lifting one's sights and pushing towards the horizon."

For the fifth session, Debra Searle presented. Searle is now one of the prolific female speakers on the European circuit and has spoken to over 1,000 companies worldwide. One piece of advice Searle shares for leaders is to "choose your attitude."

"[Attitude] is the one thing you always have a choice about, even when everything else around you is shifting. Take encouragement from how far you've come, not how far you have left to go," Searle said.

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.