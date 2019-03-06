Local teen Cai Bordelon has been working on becoming an Eagle Scout for some time, achieving that goal in October, and recently his Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held at Cherry Ridge Baptist Church on Saturday, February 23.

The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest attainable in Scouting and requires being active in the troop for at least six months after attaining Life Scout rank, earning 21 Merit Badges, demonstrating that one lives by the Scout Oath and Law, completing a service project, and passing an Eagle Scout board of review among other things.

Bordelon, who started Scouting from a young age, officially became an Eagle Scout on October 18, 2018 having worked towards that goal throughout the year. He gradually completed the requirements, creating a prayer garden at Cherry Ridge in July as his community project. After passing his Eagle board of review, he was officially declared an Eagle Scout. He is very proud of his accomplishment.

“It felt really inspiring to accomplish something like that especially as it's something only 4% of scouts do,” he said.

Bordelon's Eagle Scout Court of Honor, held on Saturday, February 23, celebrated his attainment of the Eagle rank. The ceremony included a look back on his journey through scouting.

“The ceremony reflected on my journey from Cub Scout to Eagle Scout, what Scouting means to me, and what an Eagle Scout is supposed to be,” he explained.

At the ceremony were his parents, siblings, troop, old Cub Scout leader, and other guests. During the ceremony, 12 candles were lit to represent the Scout Law and a Bible verse was read representing each one. Three other candles were lit in representation of the Scout Oath. He also received his new uniform pieces.

“We stripped off my old uniform pieces and put on a neckerchief with a slide and Eagle pin,” he said.

The ceremony allowed Bordelon to share with everyone his accomplishments in scouting and his attainment of Eagle rank. He believes becoming an Eagle represents how Boy Scouts has helped him grow and change as a person.

“It is ultimately a representation of how Scouts affects people, how they grow from a boy to a man, and the lessons they learn,” he commented.

He is proud of reaching the highest Scouting rank and looks forward to continuing his Scouting journey.