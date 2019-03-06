On March 30, voting to renew a 7.4 and 2.5 millage to help with funding schools in Ascension will occur. Early voting will start on March 16 and end March 23.

The renewal of the school funding tax will not increase the amount of taxes Ascension residents have to pay each year.

On March 30, voting to renew a 7.4 and 2.5 millage to help with funding schools in Ascension will occur. Early voting will start on March 16 and end March 23. Voting will be at the Donaldsonville and Gonzales courthouses.

The 7.4 millage will be for renewal for general operations. This has generated about $9 million per year. It was first funded in 1983, which was voted on by Ascension Parish residents.

The 7.4 millage goes towards nursing programs, school bus operations, counseling programs, textbooks, and other items.

The 2.5 millage goes towards building expenses. This has generated about $3 million per year. It has helped with school funding since 1994, which was also voted on by Ascension Parish voters. The tax money goes towards utilities, flooding, ground services, and general maintenance and repairs.

Not only will the funding aid current schools, but the new schools that are in progress, too. These schools include Sugar Mill Primary School, coming in 2020-21, Bluff Ridge Primary school, coming in 2020-21, Bluff Middle School, coming in 2020-21, and Bullion Primary School, which will be open for the Fall of 2019.

