According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested 22-year-old Trebor Hampton and 34-year-old Justin Bennett after detectives initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in which two of the occupants in the vehicle fled on foot and were not located.

Detectives are now searching for 23-year-old Jarrous Mitchell, and 23-year-old Robert Hampton, who are wanted for flight from officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trebor Hampton, 22, of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Bennett, 34, of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by APSO