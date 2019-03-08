More than 1,500 AmeriCorps volunteers in Louisiana serve on 93 projects statewide

Volunteer Louisiana will recognize AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps programs who “get things done” in Louisiana during national AmeriCorps Week 2019 next week, March 10-16.

“National Service is a strong example of a public-private partnership that helps address local needs," said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Through National Service, AmeriCorps members are making a difference every day in Louisiana and have been indispensable during times of natural disasters.”

There are currently 1,560 AmeriCorps members serving on 93 projects at 305 service sites throughout Louisiana. These members are mentoring and tutoring students, addressing food and housing insecurity, and expanding economic opportunity and environmental stewardship.

“National service is a force multiplier and members in every community work tirelessly to improve the lives of Louisiana residents. We know that AmeriCorps members have a profound impact on the people and communities they service,” said Executive Director of Volunteer Louisiana Judd Jeansonne.

Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve across the country in 21,600 schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations. These citizens have played a critical role in the recovery of communities affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, Michael, and Florence. They also tutor and mentor young people, connect veterans to jobs, care for seniors, reduce crime and revive cities, fight the opioid epidemic, and meet other critical needs.

In September, AmeriCorps will celebrate its 25th anniversary, saluting the more than 1 million men and women who have served in AmeriCorps since the program became operational in 1994. Together, they have provided more than 1.4 billion hours of service and earned more than $3.6 billion in education scholarships to pay for college or pay back student loans. Those interested in joining AmeriCorps can learn more at www.AmeriCorps.gov/join.

To join the national AmeriCorps Week celebration, follow Volunteer Louisiana on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and join the conversation by sharing pictures and stories on Twitter using #MadeinAmeriCorps.

Volunteer Louisiana, located in the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, manages 17 AmeriCorps State programs, promotes volunteerism, and coordinates spontaneous, unaffiliated volunteers in times of disaster. It is supported by grants from the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Contributed by Volunteer Louisiana