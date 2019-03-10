Students from schools all over Vernon Parish have been practicing and rehearsing the production of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” since December. Starting Thursday they began full dress rehearsals complete with props and music in an effort to work out the final kinks before they perform live.

Leesville High School Choir and Theater Director Jared Prewitt said that auditions began in November and parts in the production were given to students in elementary, junior and high school from students in schools throughout the parish. He said that it is extremely important for kids, especially those in small rural communities be exposed to great art of all kinds, including great theater.

“If we don’t do it, no one will. There is no other local theater in Vernon Parish so this is their one and only opportunity to exercise those gifts. For a lot of these kids, this is their opportunity to shine” Prewitt said.

LHS senior Cassie Hill, who will play the part of Cherry Sunday, has performed in the Spring production for the last four years.

Hill said that being part of the production “gives you the opportunity to become someone you’re not.”

Julia Dyer, a freshman from Pickering High School who is playing Mrs. Bucket, said that she has always liked to act and sing. She is hopeful that this experience will help her pursue a career as an actress.

LHS freshman Jaleigh’ Ingram and LHS sophomore Kyley Lindsey both wanted to be part of the production to step out of their comfort zones and express themselves even though they both experience stage fright.

The production will be performed at the Leesville HIgh School Auditorium on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15 at 9:00AM, 1:00PM and 7:00PM. It will be performed again on Saturday, March 16 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM.

Admission is $10, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door and doors open thirty minutes prior to showtime.

Proceeds go to provide continued funding for the LHS Choir and Theatre programs.