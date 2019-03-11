Dutchtown was very impressive throughout the three-day event. They won three games. Although, they did experience a bit of a hiccup on Friday evening against Brother Martin.

After dropping their first two games of the season, Dutchtown has caught fire as of late.

The Griffins won five of their next six games, including a 7-2 victory over Archbishop Shaw to begin the Jay Patterson Shootout tournament.

The Griffins fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game, but a two-run inning by the Crusaders in the fifth gave them the edge they needed. They took the game, 5-3.

Brother Martin got off to a great start.

Their first four batters reached base. This equated to three singles and one walk. The final base hit drove in a run.

Later, Blake Bufkin came up with a sac fly that scored another to give the Crusaders a 2-0 lead.

But Dutchtown cut the deficit in half at the bottom of the inning.

Brayden Caskey reached base on a fielder’s choice, and he was eventually brought home by a Dalton Barbier RBI single.

It looked like Dutchtown may get more when Will Reed singled, but he was gunned out trying to turn two.

In the second inning, Brother Martin extended their lead.

Three straight Crusaders walked to load the bases. A run was then driven in by Joe Delaney.

At the bottom of the frame, Jesse Miller drew a leadoff walk for Dutchtown. He was then sent home with a double by Thomas Elliot.

The Griffins then tied the game with a single swing in the bottom of the third.

With two outs, Barbier crushed a solo homer over the leftfield wall that deadlocked things at 3-3.

However, a big fifth inning by Brother Martin allowed them to regain the lead.

Brennan Stuprich blasted a solo homer over the wall at left-center.

Tre Morgan was then hit by a pitch. He later came home to score after an infield RBI single by Ethan Moser.

Down 5-3, Dutchtown had their chances in the next two innings, but they could never capitalize.

In the sixth, Reed came up with a double, but he was stranded on base. In the seventh, Landon Manson got on leadoff following a Crusader fielding error. But once again, he was left on an island.

It led to a 5-3 victory for Brother Martin.

In defeat, Barbier led the way for Dutchtown. He went 2-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Both Miller and Reed were 2-3 as well.

The loss did not stick with the Griffins. They responded quickly.

After a short break, they were right back on the field Friday night to face West Monroe in game two of the double header. They came away with a 6-5 victory.

And on Saturday, they closed out the Jay Patterson Shootout with a 6-0 shutout win over South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach.

The victory was their fourth in five games and improved their overall record to 7-4.

The Griffins’ success is no surprise to head coach Chris Schexnaydre. Before the year began, he said, “I know we have some guys that are hungry. We had some success at the end of last year, and hopefully, that got a little excitement back in our program with our kids. I think these guys are ready to feed off of that.”

This week, the Griffins will make the long trip to Sulphur to compete in a tournament there.