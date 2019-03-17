The Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce's annual Beauty of Vernon Parish Photo Competition has begun.

Twelve finalists will be selected and featured in our 2020 Chamber of Commerce Calendar. Photo entries must have been taken in Vernon Parish during the period of 07/16/18—07/15/2019. Contest entry deadline is July 15, 2019.

Of the selected twelve finalists, one Grand Prize Winner will be named and an award of $500 will be presented at a Chamber of Commerce Award Ceremony at Gallery One Ellleven, on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 6:00 pm.

All Finalists will have their photos framed and displayed at Gallery One Ellleven in Leesville for the month of August.

Entries must be an 8” x 10” size printed on matte or gloss paper.

Get your camera out, snap some pictures and enter “The Beauty of Vernon Parish” photography contest. One of your entries could win you $500 and be featured on the front cover of the Chamber’s 2020 Calendar.

For the complete list of rules and the official entry form visit www.chambervernonparish.com.