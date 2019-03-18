“Ascension residents will continue to receive exceptional customer service and quality care from Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and access to even more provider specialties through Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.”

Effective March 1, 2019, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, La. has become a part of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and the campus is now referred to as Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. Additionally, St. Elizabeth Physicians joins Our Lady of the Lake

Physician Group, a multi-specialty medical group with over 500 providers, more than 100 locations and offering nearly 50 specialties.



“Aligning these facilities and our physician groups brings improved access to Our Lady of the Lake’s network of care across Greater Baton Rouge,” said K. Scott Wester, President and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake. “Ascension residents will continue to receive exceptional customer service and quality care from Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and access to even more provider specialties through Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.”



Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group is one of the region’s largest physician networks. In addition to primary care, this experienced group of doctors specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of illnesses and complex medical problems.



For more information about Our Lady of the Lake Ascension or to schedule an appointment with a provider in the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, visit ololrmc.com.

Contributed by Our Lady of the Lake