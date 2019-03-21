Email editor Greg Fischer news@postsouth.com to be featured. Have a good week!

Early Voting

March 30, 2019 Election--Close of Books: In Person/By Mail Registration Deadline: February 27, 2019. Geaux Vote Online Registration Deadline: March 9, 2019. Run-off: May 4, 2019. Early Voting:

Saturday, March 16, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday, March 18, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, March 21, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, March 22, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more info contact Melissa S. Bourgoyne, Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters. 225-687-5201

St. Matthew Baptist Church

St. Matthew Baptist Church located at 22910 Warren Street, Plaquemine, La. 70764 celebrates its Women of Achievement program on Sunday, March 24 at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Sister Loretta Pania. Chairperson, Sis. Katie Anderson, Pastor, Rev. Nolon C. Carlin. The annual Spring Revival Services will be on Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9. Prayer service begins at 6:30 p.m. and revival begins at 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, guest speaker will be Bishop Kenderick Whaley, Pastor of Congregation Church of God in Plaquemine, La. and the CCOG Choir will render the music. Tuesday, April 9 guest speaker will be Rev. Clyde McNell, Sr., Pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Plaquemine, La., New Light Baptist Church in Grosse Tete, La., and the President of the Iberville Parish Ministers Conference and the PRBC Mass Choir will render the music. Rev. Nolon C. Carlin, Pastor.

Library Hours Change

Effective Monday, April 1 some hours of operation will change at the Rosedale and White Castle Library locations. Open hours on Saturday at Rosedale will now be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday hours at the White Castle library will now be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday hours will now be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other times remain the same. Hours of operation for all eight branches throughout the parish can be found on our website www.myipl.org.

New Resurrection Missionary

New Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church, 57701 Church Street, Plaquemine, La. Rev. Andrew Richardson, Pastor: Dear Pastor and Congregation, Greeting in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, We, the New Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church family, would like to take this time and cordially invite you to share with us as we honor our Pastor and Wife, Rev. Andrew and First Lady Jeanette Richardson, with their 24th year Anniversary celebration. This grand celebration will take place on Sunday, March 17 during our 11:30 a.m. worship service. We asked the Rev. Cornell Joseph, pastor of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church of Donaldsonville, La. and Rock Zion Baptist Church of Addis, La. to our special guests for the grand celebration. Please come out and help us show love and appreciation to this great Pastor and First Lady for all their hard work and determination on this Christian journey.

Pastor Anniversary

Lil Rock Baptist Church, Baton Rouge La. 2585 Sherwood St. Baton Rouge. Will beholding their Pastor, Samuel Pierre Anniversary on March 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Lionel Johnson from Mt. Airy Baptist Church, Plaquemine La. Will be guest speaker.

Spring Revival

Pastor Gregory L. Coates and the St. John the Baptist Church, Dorseyville, La. announces its Spring Revival March 25-27, 7 p.m.-nightly. A nightly message by Pastor Mark Lewis, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of New Iberia, La.

Record Breaker

Sean Germany's relatives would like to acknowledge that Germany recently broke the McMurry University indoor Triple Jump school record of 48'0.5 with his jump of 48'1.25 at the Howie Ryan Invitational in Feb. 8. Congrats from Plaquemine!

New Covenant Event

New Covenant wishes to invite the public to join in with them as they honor their sports athletes on Sunday, March 24 at 8 a.m. We will pay tribute to Zayien Bouvay, PHS Football 2019 Graduate; Jodeci Harris, Southern University Football; and Sisters SweetPea & Tweety Williams. These are our Super Heroes, and we want you to know just how much we appreciate them and their accomplishments. Special Guest Speaker for this occasion will be none other then Coach Peter Villia. With special attendances by Coach Chennis Berry, Southern University OL, Donald Ray Jackson, Basketball Coach, Coach Paul Destefano, PHS, Teachers Carolyn Brown & Bridgette Link, Gina Lobue and Darlene Ourso.