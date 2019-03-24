The DeRidder JROTC Color Guard led the parade of 55 teams from Beauregard Parish through a crowd of cheering fans for youth baseball and softball opening day at West Park Baseball Complex.

Chloe Smith sang the national anthem and the ceremonial opening pitch was tossed out by Josh Rainwater. Rainwater pitched for several seasons in the Detroit Tigers farm league.

Immediately following the ceremony games began and continued throughout the day.

Visit our Facebook page for a complete gallery of opening day photos.