Area baseball and softball results and weekly notes for Beauregard Parish sports.

DeRidder baseball and softball have both recovered from slow starts to pull into the top half of the Power Rankings released on Tuesday. South Beauregard baseball remains at No. 2 behind Sterlington, an impressive feat due to the Knights loaded schedule. Despite losing a lot of talent and experience from last season, Rosepine sits at No. 7 behind multiple impressive performances from pitcher Chloe Bennett. Bennett is 8-4 on the year and 5-0 in district play. Former Merryville Lady Panther Andrea Cournoyer recently wrapped up her first season at Louisiana-Lafayette. The guard had a standout freshman campaign, averaging 9.4 ppg and starting 23 games. Cournoyer had 57 steals, which was good for sixth in the conference.

Area prep results

SOFTBALL

DeRidder 4, St. Louis Catholic 0

DeRidder – Hitting: Aubrey Joslin 2-3, Rayann Bomboy 2-3 2 RBIs, BJo Parson 2-2. Pitching: Kyleigh Hoskey 7 IP, 3 hits, 2 Ks.

BASEBALL

Barbe 12, South Beauregard 2

South Beauregard – Briton Coleman 2-3. Pitching: Rett Bowman 2 IP, 4 hits, 3 Ks.