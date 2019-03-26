Area softball and baseball results and Wednesday Notes for Vernon Parish.

Pitkin and Hicks remain near the top of the Class B Power Rankings. The Pirates and Tigers play two district games this week – Tuesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon at Pitkin. Simpson is starting to come around as the basketball players are getting into baseball mode. The Broncos stay at No. 3 in the Power Rankings and are one of four teams with a winning record in Class C. Leesville ended last season as the No. 31 seed in the Class 4A playoffs, but the Lady Cats have been rolling to start the year and remain No. 1 in the Power Rankings. If the regular season ended Tuesday afternoon, district foes Rosepone and Pickering would each host a home playoff game. The Lady Eagles and Lady Devils sit in the top 16 of Power Rankings as district play gets underway. Former Pickering guard Sami Thomas wrapped up her career as an NSU Lady Demon recently. The 2014 graduate averaged 4.8 ppg in her final season

Area prep scores

BASEBALL

Anacoco 16, Evans 3

Anacoco – Hitting: Gentry Bennett 2-4 3 RBIs, Hunter Rabaliais 2-4, Tyler Williams 2-3 3 RBIs. Pitching: Bennett 5 IP, 4 hits, 8 Ks.

Evans – Hitting: Wyatt Austin 1-3 2 RBIs. Pitching: Tyler Baxter 4 IP, 15 hits, 3 Ks.

SOFTBALL

Hicks 23, Peabody 1

Hicks – Hitting: Tucker Perkins 3-4 2 RBIs, Jozlyn Westfall 3-3 2 RBIs, Lauren Quinn 4-4, Rivers Day 3-3 2 RBIs, Kassidy Busby 2-4, Cassie McKenzie 3-3 2 RBIs, Makayla McGhee 2-3. Pitching: Busby 3 IP, 3 hits, 4 Ks.

Pickering 12, Fairview 2

Pickering – Stephanie Ferris 3-3, ShaeLa Lawrence 2-4 4 RBIs, Trinity Yates 2-3 3 RBIs. Pitching: S. Lawrence 5 IP, 2 hits, 7 Ks.