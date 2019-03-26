After five successful years at DeRidder, girls head basketball coach CT Kiely is making a change.

Kiely will be the head coach at Rosepine High School next year as he seeks new challenges.

"I just needed a change," he said. "I feel stagnant and needed something new. I needed a new chapter in my life. I love the grind of practice and seeing a kid seventh through 12th grade develop is something I'm looking forward to."

Over his five years at DeRidder, he racked up a 91-65 overall record, three district champions and a 38-8 district record.

"I tried to do the things the right way," Kiely said. "I practice hard, work hard and care about my kids. Even to this day, I bleed DeRidder blue. I've been there since I was 14."

Kiely loves to practice and make his players better which has led to two players – Domonique Davis (LSU) and Janaijia Marks (LSUE) – playing at the next level.

The Lady Dragons went undefeated in district play this season and picked up the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.

Kiely will take over at Rosepine next year and will teach seventh-grade history. On the court, he has the same expectations he had for every other girl he has coached.

"We're going to put in work," Kiely said. "We're going to get better every day and have that grind-it-out mentality."