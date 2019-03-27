Thu
Mar. 28
Breakfast
Breakfast Wrap
Banana
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
BBQ Beef
W.W. Bun
Potato Rounds
Gr. Lima Beans
Fruit
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Fri
Mar. 29
Breakfast
Blueberry Waffles
Cin. Spice Apples
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Grill Cheese
Vege Soup
Vege Cup
Apple Wedges
Choc. Pudding
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Mon
Apr. 1
Breakfast
Oatmeal
W.G. Toast
Orange Wedges
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Hamburger
W.W. Bun
Ranch Style Beans
Orange Wedges
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Tue
Apr. 2
Breakfast
French Toast Stix
Saus Patty
Pear Halves
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Cheesy Chili Mac
Corn
Coleslaw
Fruit
W.W. Garlic Bread
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Wed
Apr. 3
Breakfast
W.G. Grits
Sliced Ham
Fruit
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Chkn Nuggets
Mac-n-Cheese
Gr. Beans
Pear Halves
W.W. Roll
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk