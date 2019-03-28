PITKIN – The Tigers have been at the top of the Class B Power Rankings for a majority of the season, and for the second time in a week, they defeated another top-5 team.

Grason Dauzat gave up just two hits over seven innings to lead Pitkin to a 6-0 win over No. 4 Hicks Thursday night at home.

"Our pitching has been really good," Pitkin coach J.C. Holt said. "Our hitting hasn't been great the last few games, but we strung together a few good swings. Adrian Nolen had a really good swing in the first inning for a home run, and Grason did it late."

The win puts the Tigers at 17-2 on the year and 2-0 in district play.

"Our pitching and defense has been the staple of our team all year long," Holt said. "Hopefully, we can continue to do that. Hicks is a very, very good baseball team. They are a top three or four team in the state, in my opinion. They swing the bat very well, but we were able to limit the damage by playing good defense."

No. 4 Hicks struggled to find move the runners it got on base and went scoreless against Pitkin for the second time this week.

"Pitkin is good," Hicks head coach Gary Williams said. "They beat us 5-0 in Tuesday night and 6-0 tonight, but we shot ourselves in the foot both games. We made some crucial errors and walks. I wanted them to just compete, and I felt like they competed more Tuesday night than tonight."

In the bottom of the first, Pitkin shortstop Adrian Nolen hit a 3-run home run to give the Tigers an early lead.

With an early lead, Dauzat kept the potent bats of the Pirates at bay, striking out 10 and walking just two in a complete-game shutout.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dauzat – a transfer from Hornbeck – helped himself out with a 2-RBI double to left to score Jonathan Baker and Caleb LeBlanc.

"We saw him last year at Hornbeck, and I think he's a great pitcher, but I don't think he did anything different than last year," Williams said. "He's surrounded by good players, and we battled at times at the plate. We just have to be more consistent at the plate."

The Tigers added another run – an RBI double by Ethan West – to get seal the win in the sixth.

The 2019 season is Holt's first season at Pitkin after coaching at Menard High School for six years, but he saw Pitkin years ago as an opposing head coach and thought they could have something special down the line.

"Coach Lansdale did a great job with them," he said. "I came into a situation with a lot of talent, but I've known these kids for a while. My wife is from here, my son went to school here and we have a lot of family here."

The loss drops Hicks to 13-5 and 0-2 in district play, but Williams thinks his team has what it takes to play with the best in Class B.

"I told them that we can complete with Pitkin, but we have to play more like them," he said. "We have to play error-free ball, and we can't give them free bases."