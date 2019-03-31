Hello anglers and outdoors addicts. For the first time since before that last cold front weekend before last we had a great bite Saturday in shallow grass from 4 to 8 feet.

LAKE CONDITIONS

SRA reports early this week said Toledo’s lake level was 170.5 feet with both generators running 24/7 with no gates open at emergency spillway.

Water temperature has climbed back up to where it was prior to last cold front from 60 – 65 degrees.

North Toledo is stained, mid-lake is slightly stained and south Toledo is clear towards main lake but some stained areas in back off feeder creeks such as Housen, Six Mile and Mill Creek.

BASS REPORT

We continue to catch bass on wacky rigs and Texas rigged Bottom Hoppers but we have added another very productive bait/pattern.

Berkley’s Square bill crankbait. It was called Pit Bull but that ran into some illegal issues so now it is called Square Bull.

We were using a Bull that ran 4-6 feet and it was very productive catching bass over 8 pounds and it’s also a good numbers bait as we caught half of our 15 fish on it. One of my favorite colors is chartreuse belly and sides of red/brown. However, a huge flat head/Opelousas cat fish took my favorite Square Bull with him.

Flat head catfish are one of the best eating catfish. Even the large flat heads are delicious. One of the best big flat head anglers I know is DeRidder’s Ricky Cunningham who catches several 40 pounds plus each year.

We also continue to catch bass on the wacky rigged The General and Senkos. Favorite colors continue to be watermelon blue flake and mad melon.

I continue to use spinning tackle with 10 lb. test Big Game and a special hook called Fusion Aberdeen in 2/0 or 3/0. It looks like a crappie hood but I like to describe it as a crappie hook on steroids as I have never had a big bass bend it and I’ve caught several over 10 using that hook. So it will not bend…..guaranteed!

We continue to catch bass on Bottom Hoppers. Last week it was the red bug color but this week it is June bug.

Even when it was bright they hit the June bug but they were holding tight in the hay grass. Bites are now a little more aggressive as the water temps have risen.

However, a big bass can suck it in and you won’t feel much more than one ‘thump’. It could be easy to detect or it could be hard to feel so that’s why I depend on 100% Trilene Fluorocarbon in 17 lb. test.

CRAPPIE

Crappie guide George Jeane, says the crappie bite has heated with numbers and size both going up. The brush piles in 14 to 20 feet are really producing some beautiful white perch. They are using live shiners, crappie jigs and Road Runners.

Joslin is a pro guide on both Toledo and Sam Rayburn and a TPWD licensed guide since 1998. Contact him at joejoslinoutdoors@yahoo.com, landline 337-463-3848/Cell 337-401-0264. Joe Joslin is a syndicated writer and is published by numerous websites, newspapers and magazines. Check out his website at www.joejoslinoutdoors.com.