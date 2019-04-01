LONGVILLE – South Beauregard and Simpson entered Monday's contest highly ranked in their respective classes.

However, the Knights proved why they are one of the top teams in Class 3A with a 7-1 win over the Broncos.

"I thought we played well," South Beauregard head coach Jeremy Deville said. "In my opinion, we haven't been playing good baseball. We have been finding ways to win and playing hard, but hadn't played great baseball. We came out today and didn't make any errors. Our pitcher gave us a chance. His ball-strike ratio was good, and we had some timely hitting."

Despite being in the smallest class in the state, Simpson put up a good fight and had its chances to make it a much closer game.

"I don't feel like we played bad," Simpson head coach Austin Cox said. "We made a couple of key mistakes, and when you play good teams, they take advantage of it. I told them that you're probably not going to play a tougher team this year. We were literally three plays away from that being a 2-1 or 3-1 ball game. At the end of the day, you're not going to beat a lot of teams scoring one run."

Wyatt Beasley got the win on the hill for the Knights, throwing seven innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six.

"He got outs when he needed to," Deville said. "I was proud of that performance, and he needed that."

The Broncos (11-6, 3-0) got the on the board first with an RBI single by Landon Meyers to score Colton Parker from second base.

"We have a tendency to get under balls and lift them up," Cox said. "When you hit fly balls against good teams, they will track them down easy. When we do put up runs, we have line drive approaches and hit gaps."

The No. 3 Knights tied it up in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single by Cade Kibler to get Jessie Broussard across home plate. Broussard reached on an error, which was one of six for the Broncos.

Kibler drove in another run in the third to put South Beauregard up 3-1, and Charles Keith scored on an error in the fifth to increase the lead to 5-1.

The Knights (17-7, 0-1) added two in the seventh on an RBI triple from Briton Coleman and a sac fly by Broussard for the game's final runs.

"We have to play small ball at time and find ways to have big innings," Deville said. "We have to pressure the defense, whether it be bunting or running."

Broussard went 2-for-3, and Dylan Jimenez went 2-for-4 from the plate. Kibler finished his big day going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

"Our goal is to make it to Sulphur and win a state championship," Deville said. "We know we have to get better and get healthy. That's been their goal since our last game last year. We have to put ourselves in a good position to get there by getting a high seed in the playoffs. Hopefully, we peak at the right time."

Parker gave up 13 hits through six innings and struck out seven for Simpson.

"I thought he threw well," Cox said. "He had command of the zone, and his curveball was good. We have to do some work with other guys. Our backup catcher got hurt, so we are trying to get Dustin Williams up to speed. He's going to get better."