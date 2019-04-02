Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Officers alongside the S.W.A.T. Team arrested a Pitkin man after a raid on a residence in Pitkin.

The authorities executed a search warrant of the home located at 218 D. Johnson Road on March 26th.

The search resulted in the arrest of Jacob Geuringer, 28, on numerous charges. The mobile home was searched by the authorities and they found undisclosed amounts of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and weapons.

The weapons were discovered near the methamphetamine. According to the APSO, officers found evidence that suggested that narcotics sales had occurred in the mobile home.

Gueringer was charged with possession with intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of weapons. If convicted of possession with intent to distribute, Gueringer could spend a maximum of thirty years in prison.

No other information has been released at this time.