Due to the recent death of Leesville Councilman-at-Large William Thomas, the Town Hall that was scheduled for April 6 to discuss the upcoming tax millage special vote has been canceled to give Leesville City employees and fellow council members the opportunity to attend Councilman Thomas’s funeral.

The next Town Hall will be held on Monday, April 8th at 5:00PM at Leesville City Hall, 508 S. 5th Street.

There will be one last opportunity on Monday, April 22nd at 5:00PM for residents to discuss the tax millage before the special vote held on May 4, 2019.

For more information call the City of Leesville at (337) 392-2422.