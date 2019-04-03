Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the April 2, 2019 arrest of Thomas Gillespie, age 45, of Leesville.



The arrest is the result of a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior received from the administration of a local residential care facility.



The administrator of the facility indicated that an infirm female resident disclosed that a male subject entered into her room without her consent.



The victim indicated that the male subject exposed himself to her and at that time he began to perform a lewd act upon himself.



Another resident of the care facility notified medical personnel and the male subject was confronted as to why he was there. The male subject left the location at that time.



VPSO Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video of the male subject and he was identified by VPSO Deputy Christi Ashworth who registers and monitors sex offenders within Vernon Parish.



Detectives obtained statements from the victim and witnesses at the location.



Thomas Gillespie was taken into custody without incident at his place of employment .



Gillespie was arrested and charged with one count of Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and one count of Obscenity. Bond was set at $ 125,000.00 by 30th JDC Judge Scott Westerchil.



A detainer for the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole has been placed on Gillespie and he remains in the VPSO jail.