Sheriff Brett Stassi reports that on March 25 Iberville Parish Sheriff's Narcotic Agents arrested Raheem Seals of 24020 First Street, Plaquemine.

Seals, DOB 3/6/93, was booked into the parish jail on the following charges:

--Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics;

--Possession of Schedule I narcotics;

--Possession of Schedule IV narcotics;

--Possession of drug paraphernalia; and

--Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS.

Contributed by IPSO