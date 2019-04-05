The Louisiana Beekeepers Association’s Spring Field Day will be held this year in Monroe on Saturday, April 27 from 9 am to 3pm at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
The focus of Spring Field Day is providing training and hands-on hive experiences for novice or beginning beekeepers
Tentative Sessions are:
Beekeeping: Where to start, apiary setup, and equipment needs
Honey bee biology: Behavior, morphology, and anatomy
Beekeeping throughout the year and pollinator habitat
Catching and keeping swarms
Making hive splits and structural removal basics
Equipment cleanup and wax rendering
Concluding Q&A session with veteran beekeepers
Live Hive Inspections will be offered in morning and afternoon and include topics and demonstrations on:
How to read a frame and find the queen
Varroa mite sampling
Pest treatment options
Building a healthy hive and monitoring for pests and diseases
A catered lunch is also included with registration.
If you are not a member of the LBA the event costs $30 for individuals and $40 a couple. For LBA members the cost is $25 individual and $30 for couples. For those currently enrolled in bee school classes offered by local clubs, the cost is $15 (the cost of lunch).
There are limited slots for attendees due to the size of rooms at BBLNWR, so please register online from April 8-19 at www.labeekeepers.org.
The LBA Event Coordinator to contact for questions and more information is LBA Vice President, Jennifer Brown at (601) 493-3447 or ashland6400@me.com