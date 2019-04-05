The Louisiana Beekeepers Association’s Spring Field Day will be held this year in Monroe on Saturday, April 27 from 9 am to 3pm at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

The focus of Spring Field Day is providing training and hands-on hive experiences for novice or beginning beekeepers

Tentative Sessions are:

Beekeeping: Where to start, apiary setup, and equipment needs

Honey bee biology: Behavior, morphology, and anatomy

Beekeeping throughout the year and pollinator habitat

Catching and keeping swarms

Making hive splits and structural removal basics

Equipment cleanup and wax rendering

Concluding Q&A session with veteran beekeepers

Live Hive Inspections will be offered in morning and afternoon and include topics and demonstrations on:

How to read a frame and find the queen

Varroa mite sampling

Pest treatment options

Building a healthy hive and monitoring for pests and diseases

A catered lunch is also included with registration.

If you are not a member of the LBA the event costs $30 for individuals and $40 a couple. For LBA members the cost is $25 individual and $30 for couples. For those currently enrolled in bee school classes offered by local clubs, the cost is $15 (the cost of lunch).

There are limited slots for attendees due to the size of rooms at BBLNWR, so please register online from April 8-19 at www.labeekeepers.org.

The LBA Event Coordinator to contact for questions and more information is LBA Vice President, Jennifer Brown at (601) 493-3447 or ashland6400@me.com