The violent death of Angela Moore shocked the Beauregard Parish community. The District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Antoine Porter has plead guilty to charges related to her death.

Porter pleaded guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice on Friday and has been sentenced to 60 years in prison by Judge Kerry Anderson.

Porter and Moore were living together at the time of the incident that led to her death on July 17th, 2018. An altercation between the two left Moore with a fatal head wound. The BPSO received a call about a deceased person inside a DeRidder residence at around 3 a.m.

According to the BPSO, deputies found Moore’s body in a bedroom at the residence shortly after arriving on the scene.

The investigation that followed the discovery of Moore’s body led to the arrest of Antoine Porter, 29, of DeRidder.

Porter was arrested shortly after the incident and subsequently indicted in August.

Porter was represented by Shanta Tomeka Gilbert and prosecuted by District Attorney James R. Lestage.