Gyth Rigdon made a special visit to DeRidder City Hall on Friday morning, where he received the key to the City of DeRidder from Mayor Misty Clanton. Gyth received the key in recognition for his musical accomplishments and his stellar performances on the hit NBC competition series, The Voice.

Rigdon admitted that it was a very special moment for him and that he was honored to receive the key to the city.

“I’m honestly overwhelmed,” Rigdon said. “I want to thank everyone in Beauregard Parish who has supported me over the years. I appreciate everyone’s love and support.”

DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton fondly recalled the many events that Gyth has performed at in DeRidder over the past 10 years. She expressed her pride for his success and delivered an official proclamation before awarding Rigdon the key to the city.

“The City of DeRidder honors the talent of Beauregard Parish Singer, Gyth Rigdon. The City of DeRidder and its residents have been fans of Gyth’s for years,” said Clanton. “It is an absolute pleasure to watch Gyth passionately pursue his dreams. We wish him the best of luck, and we want him to know that wherever he goes in life, he will always have fans, and a place to call home in Beauregard Parish.”

After he was presented with the key Gyth took pictures with many people that work for the City of DeRidder. To the delight of everyone he then signed some autographs and told stories about his journey so far on The Voice.

Rigdon’s journey on the hit series continues and residents can follow him by tuning in on Monday nights at 7 p.m. on NBC.