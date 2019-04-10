PITKIN – Despite falling in its regular-season finale, Pitkin has accomplished a lot this season, including picking up an undefeated district championship.

The Lady Tigers fell to two-time defending Class C champion Plainview Tuesday night at home, 12-2, to end the regular season.

Pitkin head coach Kelley Stewart believes the level of competition the Lady Hornets brought will give her squad a glimpse of what it will be like in the playoffs.

"Going into the playoffs, I don't think our first playoff game will be as tough as this, but it gets us ready for the second and third round," she said. "They've been state champions for the last two years. The score was 12-2, but it was a closer game if you take the home runs away."

Plainview led 3-0 after the top of the first inning, capped off with a 2-run home run by Alex Harrison.

The Lady Hornets hit two home runs in the game – one a grand slam in the sixth – and showed off power throughout the lineup.

Pitkin (13-11, 6-0) answered with an RBI groundout by Ainsleigh Gautreaux in the bottom of the inning to make it 3-1.

Trailing 9-1 in the sixth, Pitkin scored its second run on another RBI groundout by Gautreaux for their final run.

Kylie Cook, Shelby Lentz, Kelsey Woods, Tai Turnage and Teah Woods each picked up hit for the Lady Tigers.

"I'm a defensive coach, but right now, we're a hitting team," Stewart said. "We even hit the ball against this girl. She's a really good pitcher. Early in the season, we would have shut down against her."

Tuesday's matchup was the final regular-season home game for two seniors – Lentz and Gautreaux.

"I have two seniors that will be missed very much," Stewart said. "They are two different personalities, but they have both contributed to the team with leadership in their own ways. They've really pulled the team together."

The No. 11 Lady Tigers take on No. 22 Elizabeth at home in the first round of the playoffs.

"I expect to be in the quarterfinals," Stewart said. "The second round, I feel like we are same caliber of team that we play. It's about who makes the fewest errors."