In compliance with Act 231 of 1958 as amended, the State of Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry – State Soil and Water Conservation Commission has resolved that the period from April 1, 2019 to April 30, 2019, shall be the nominating period for applicants to qualify as candidates for the office of District Supervisor in the annual election. The Annual State Election will be Saturday, June 08, 2019.

To qualify as a candidate to run for District Supervisor, the individual must be a landowner or farm operator; be a qualified voter within the state; and provide the State Commission a nominating petition containing the names of at least twenty-five (25) qualified voters. This petition shall be signed by the Registrar of Voters attesting the names on the petition are qualified voters in the named Soil and Water Conservation District. Nominating Petitions are numbered, therefore they must be completed on the petition forms supplied by the State Commission.

Nominating petitions are available at the Lower Delta Soil and Water Conservation District Office, 2259 Business Park Blvd., Donaldsonville, LA, or 7747 Hwy 1 South, Addis, LA, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For information, call 225-473-8446, ext. 3. or 225-687-2184 ext. 3.

The LDAF State Soil and Water Conservation Commission practices non-discriminatory policies and any person regardless of race, creed, color, religion, age, or national origin may be eligible as a candidate.

Contributed by Lower Delta Soil & Water Conservation District