BECi employees donated $12,475 to United Way of Southwest Louisiana. Through this generous donation, United Way of Southwest Louisiana can continue fighting for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community across the region. Pictured from left to right are: Danielle Tilley, Communication Specialist, BECi; Ashley Mazilly, Finance Manager, BECi; Kay Fox, Vice President of Marketing and Member Services; Kevin Turner, General Manager, BECi; and Becky Ainsworth, Director of Resource Development, United Way of Southwest Louisiana. BECi is the distribution cooperative that serves the electric needs of more than 43,000 residential, commercial and industrial members in a 7-parish area of southwest and central Louisiana.