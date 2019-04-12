The Vernon Council on Aging, Inc., (VCOA) has two major events coming: its annual membership drive and its annual meeting.

The annual membership drive begins on April 15 and runs through May 30. After May 30, the next opportunity to join will be in June.

Membership is open to all Vernon Parish residents 18 years of age and older and is good for life. To obtain a membership application contact the VCOA at 337-239-4361 or come by the office at 200 North Third Street, Leesville between the hours of 8:00 AM till 4:00 PM.

Coming up in June the VCOA will host its annual meeting at 1 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be served after.

During the meeting openings on the VCOA Board of Directors will be elected for a three-year term. The annual financial report will be presented along with a scenario of events for the past year will also be presented.

The VCOA Board of Directors will convene after the meeting for a brief session to elect new officers for the upcoming year.

The public is invited to “come out and show support for the Vernon Council on Aging, Inc., and by doing so together we will be able to help ‘Improve the quality of life for the Seniors of Vernon Parish.’”