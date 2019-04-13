Following a nearly two year legal battle reaching the Supreme Court, a policy banning transgender recruits in the United States military took effect April 12.

The new policy does not affect transgender troops cUrrently serving in the military but it does block individuals who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria from enlisting.

The policy also allows transgender individuaLs to serve, but only if they meet the standards of the sex they were assigned at birth.

Advocates fear this new policy will provide the potential for discrimination and harassment taking us back to the “don’t ask don’t tell” era.

In June 2016 under then President Barack Obama, Former Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter lifted the Pentagon’s ban on transgender people serving openly in the military and said the Pentagon would cover the medical costs for uniformed personnel who underwent a gender-affirming transition.

A year later in July 2017 President Donald Trump tweeted “transgender people will not be allowed to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," citing medical costs and "disruption."

Current military leaders have testified to Congress that transgender troops have not affected cohesion, while retired military leaders have decried the policy as misguided and damaging.

According to a poll by Quinnipiac University, 70% believe transgender people should be allowed to serve in the military. The only listed group that disagreed were Republicans, with 50% saying they shouldn't be allowed and 40% in favor.

Under the new policy most transgender persons are now disqualified from military service, except:

Service members who have been stable for three years in their biological sex prior to joining the military, meaning 36 months after surgery and after ending hormone treatments Service members diagnosed with "gender dysphoria" after joining the military can stay in the military if they don't require a change of gender and remain deployable Service members who were diagnosed with gender dysphoria before the effective date of the policy can still serve and receive medical treatment Transgender persons without a gender dysphoria diagnosis or history can serve in their birth sex.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, gender dysphoria involves a conflict between a person's physical or assigned gender and the gender with which the person identifies.