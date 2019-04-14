All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Apr. 6

Jared Perkins - 14:103.A.3 $5,000;14:63 $5,000

Apr. 7

Shannon Alford - probation violation; contempt of court

Christian Carrier - 14:103.A.3

Van Finch - probation violation; contempt of court

Apr. 8

Jeremiah Brantley - contempt of court

Brandon Fowler - C.CR.P 883

Apr. 9

Christopher Burge - probation violation

Primitivo Delgado - military hold

Ian Langley - 40:966.C $25,000; 40:1023 $5,000; 40:967.C $10,000

Clyde Lee - probation violation

Keenon Southworth - 40:966.C synthetic marijuana $15,000; 40:1023 $1,500; probation violation

Teagan Suite - 40:967; 40:967.C $5,000; 40:966.C $1,500; 40:1023 $1,500

Apr. 10

Darian Hutchinson - 14:99 72 $5000; 14:100 72 $10,000.00; 32:415 72 $5,000.00; C.CR.P. ART 575 failure to appear

Apr. 11

Christy Cryer - failure to appear

Lucas Motteler - 40:966.C $10,000; 40:1024 $2,000

Apr. 12

None