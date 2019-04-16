Louisiana ranked at the bottom of a list compiled by financial analysis website Wallethub.com. The list was made to determine which state was the most “green.”

The list stated that out of all 50 states, Louisiana was the least environmentally friendly.

The list used many key metrics to rank the states such as environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors, and contributions to climate change.

Jill Gonzalez explained why Louisiana ranked at the bottom of the list.

"Louisiana has poor water quality and doesn't fare well in terms of energy efficiency either. Other factors that make it the least green state are the second lowest number of green buildings per capita, one of the smallest shares of renewable energy consumption, and the fourth highest energy consumption per capita,” Gonzalez said.

“Moreover, the state's water consumption per capita is among the highest, the number of alternative fuel stations per capita is the third lowest, less than 16% of people use a form green transportation to get to work, and just 1% of municipal solid waste is recycled. Lastly, Louisiana has some of the highest emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated greenhouse gas per capita."

Although the list may sound like a harsh criticism, Gonzalez states that the blame does not entirely rest on individual citizens. She noted that a lack of solid environmental policies was a contributor to the low ranking.

"Louisiana's issues seem to stem from the lack of environmentally friendly policies and measures,” Gonzalez said. “State authorities could work towards improving the quality of residents' drinking water, actively pursue energy efficiency through policies aimed at transportation and building energy codes and increase the number of alternative fuel stations.

A common fear among voters and politicians is that environmental regulations will inhibit businesses, and harm businesses. Gonzalez contends that there is no tradeoff between protecting the environment and promoting economic growth.

"The states and cities that have understood the importance of being environmentally friendly will continue to be so, despite the changes in environmental policies,” Gonzalez said.

“State and local authorities are always more inclined to address the needs of their communities, and those that support a sustainable economy will keep doing it, regardless of the federal political opinion."

Conversely, a fear held by environmentally conscious citizens is that any attempt to make a better environmental policy will be hindered by the lack of support at a federal level.

Gonzalez noted that even if federal politicians don’t follow suit in environmental support, state policies can greatly improve the environmental quality of the area.

Gonzalez noted that although changing state policy sounds complicated, there are easy places that political leaders can start making changes.

She said that state and local authorities could “start with simple things like expanding parks and green spaces and planting more trees, and implement more elaborate measures like funding the development of alternative energy sources."

Although it seems like a daunting task, citizens have the ability to affect the environment in a positive way.

Gonzalez noted that individuals can do many things to make a positive impact on their surroundings. She said “one of the easiest things an individual can do to reduce their effect on the environment is to reduce the use of fossil fuels. This can be accomplished by ride-sharing, using public transportation, riding a bike, or getting an electric vehicle.”

She also recommended that citizens can look into researching solar energy for their homes, and they can try to avoid using plastic packaging as much as possible.

Gonzalez noted specific things that Louisiana citizens can do to make a positive impact on the environment.

"Louisiana's citizens could look into using renewable sources of energy, try to lower their energy and water consumption and use public transportation rather than drive to work,” she said.

“On an individual level, minor adjustments and improvements to their homes could lower residents' carbon footprint. We're talking about sealing windows and doors to reduce heat loss, turning appliances off when they're not in use, and recycling."

The full list can be found at www.wallethub.com

Editor’s note: This is part one of a series about how we can make our community greener.