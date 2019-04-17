Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

South Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Save the date! The South Louisiana Crawfish Boil, Craft, and Car Show at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales benefitting Dreams Come True of Louisiana will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information contact Freddye 225-933-9339 or Rodney 225-328-6735.

ACA Spring Fling

Ascension Council on Aging will host its annual “Spring Fling” Easter Party on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Gonzales Senior Center on Irma Boulevard. Festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. We will have an Easter Bonnet Contest in the Easter Parade. So get busy now working on those special bonnets! And don’t forget about the ACOA’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, always an exciting and fun-filled event! Lunch will be served at noon. Parish seniors 60 and above are encouraged to come out and join the fun! Those planning to attend must call to make a lunch reservation by Friday, April 12, 2019 so get hoppin’! Please call the Gonzales Senior Center at 621-5750 now to make your lunch reservation today!

Sober Living House Fundraiser

The Sober Living House for Women is planning their 2nd annual Spring in the Park event for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11, 2019 at Jambalaya Park. It is a family fun day filled with crafts, activities for children, lots of food, and a raffle. They are reaching out to local businesses for any type of donation or sponsorship, such as cold drinks and water, chips, a monetary donation for event costs, etc. Tax deductible ID#81-2784790. Contact Dorene Bloodworth 225-978-4662, Jeanette Cox 225-715-0991, or Renee Michel 225-933-0522, or email edanb2016@yahoo.com.

Dutchtown Summer Mini Camp

Come "Dance on Broadway" with the Dutchtown High School Griffin Girls! Ages 3 & up Monday, June 3, 2019 through Friday, June 7, 2019 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. COST $65.00 Includes Picture with Griffin Girl & Camp T-Shirt SHOW OFF: FRIDAY, JUNE 7 at 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville Chamber Secretary Luncheon

The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Secretary/Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon Wednesday, April 24 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Hall, 818 N. 10th Street (Hwy. 1), Donaldsonville, Louisiana. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and dining starts at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $35.00 per person. Your reservation will not be considered if payment is not received by Thursday, April 18. Credit card payment can be made by telephone. The event has been a great success because of your gracious contributions of door prizes. Whatever you give will be very much appreciated by the Chamber and the lucky secretary receiving it. I can pick up your donation or you may forward it to the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 714 Railroad Avenue, Donaldsonville, Louisiana 70346. If you desire a receipt or W9 form, one will be provided to you.

Host Families Needed

Teens from more than thirty different countries will be arriving in August to attend local high schools for the 2019-2020 school year. They are in need of caring American families (with or without children) to provide a home and share with them this unique experience. The students speak English, are covered by medical insurance and have adequate spending money for their personal expenses. The SHARE! High School Exchange Program is a non-profit educational foundation. For more information, please call Yvette Coffman at 800-941-3738 or visit sharesouthwest.org.

Local Governor's Appointments

Arthur Gerald Bourgeois, of Gonzales, was reappointed to the Employment Security Board of Review. Bourgeois is a self-employed contractor and a veteran of the Louisiana National Guard. He will serve as a representative of management. Brian D. VanDreumel, of Prairieville, was reappointed to the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. VanDreumel is the vice president of actuarial research and development for Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Company. He will serve as an at-large member on the board.

Harvest Time Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, April 27, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, La 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.