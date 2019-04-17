Candid Carr, Senior Vice/President of the Family and Youth Counseling Center of Lake Charles walked DeRidder Study members through the myriad services provided by this organization. The Center will celebrate 50 years of service to SWLA in 2020. The goal of Family and Youth is “supporting family life, and building a stronger community.” Services are provided over every socio-economic level. The Center can be reached at 337-436-9533. Pictured with Ms. Carr are Hostesses Susan Scalfi and Judge Martha O’Neal. Submitted photo