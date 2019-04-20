Even with the rain we have had around the parish lately the new Anacoco Veteran’s Memorial Park is making progress.

At the April 1 council meeting it was revealed that the concrete for the slab of the memorial was donated and Mayor Keith Lewing was donating all of the materials needed to prepare the slab.

On Tuesday of this week the slab was poured and now it needs time to cure before moving on to the next step of the project.

Memorial bricks are still available for anyone who wishes to honor or memorialize a veteran. The bricks will be used to create the floor of the park.

Bricks are being made by West Louisiana Marble & Granite from Hornbeck. Each brick consists of three lines with sixteen spaces on each line. The cost of each brick is $50 and the order form can be found on the Village of Anacoco Facebook page at @anacocoth or by calling the Town Hall at (337)239-0215.