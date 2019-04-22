Ricks, the Livingston Parish president, said he did not think that his council would even support putting an additional tax on the ballot.

Two months have come and gone since the first meeting of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District, the newly formed coalition trying to develop a new bridge over the Mississippi River.

Drivers from all over the capital region and commuters from Lafayette, New Orleans and Lake Charles feel the strain of the more than 100,000 vehicles crossing the Mississippi River daily. The new bridge, supporters hope, will solve traffic woes in the Baton Rouge area.

But the price tag and location are still unclear.

Officials of the five parishes in the area met again on Tuesday. They selected Jay Campbell, the former president and chief executive of Associated Grocers, appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards, as chairman of the board and discussed plans to pick a project manager.

Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development estimates that the bridge alone could cost anywhere between $733 million and $1.06 billion in the five options laid out in a 2016 study.

Deputy Transportation Secretary Eric Kallivoda said agency officials would meet with the modeling staff of the Capital Region Planning Commission to discuss the best locations.

West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley Berthelot Jr. said, however, that state officials had eliminated the most northern and southern options, leaving three possible bridge sites.

In terms of cost and traffic mitigation, Berthelot thinks the location south of Dow Chemical Company might be one of the more viable spots. It is also the cheapest option of the five proposed locations, with an estimated cost of $733 million.

"We have to nail down the location and do the due diligence that's required by the river boat pilots and Coast Guard to identify the crossing that's going to be acceptable," Berthelot said.

Kallivoda said the board has to design roadways that will lead to the bridge on both sides of the river. One option is an interstate-quality freeway, while the latter is a highway or expressway.

The costs for these two options could differ by hundreds of millions of dollars, Kallivoda said.

"Obviously, the full freeway option would be a wonderful thing to have," he said. "But it's also very expensive. And what's the reality of ever being able to raise enough money to build that?"

State Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, sponsored the bill that created the coalition last year. He stressed that progress among the five parishes, and trust from the community, will be crucial.

"I can’t think of really anything else that the community needs more than this," Ward said. "And that was of course escalated whenever we saw what happened with the Sunshine Bridge."

In late 2018, a barge carrying a crane slammed into the side of the Sunshine Bridge, causing it to close for almost two months.

"That was the displacement of 25,000 vehicles on a daily basis," Ward said. "We can't even imagine what would take place if something happened like that or similar to that on what we call the new bridge or the old bridge."

Ward added that the traffic troubles stemming from repairs to the Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge further highlight that this is a regional problem.

Triple G Express, a trucking company in Port Allen, feels the strain daily. Randy Guillot, the company's president, said that getting in and out of the Baton Rouge area is an operation all by itself.

"We actually alter our operations to try, and I'll underline try, to manage the traffic as best we can," Guillot said.

Guillot added that the goal is to drive in the early morning hours before the rush hour hits and circle back before the afternoon rush hour. He said that does not always pan out, and the traffic "certainly puts additional stress on the operations."

The five parishes in the coalition are responsible for funding the bridge and the roadways leading to it. Board members will consider an array of options--including public-private partnerships, federal and state dollars, tolls, and possibly either a property or a sales tax that could support a bond sale--to help finance the project.

"I don't think the people in Livingston Parish are going to support a tax for a bridge," the parish's president, Layton Ricks, said. "I feel confident that they won’t."

But on the other side of the river, the plan might garner public support.

"I think in West Baton Rouge it would have a good chance of passing," Berthelot said. "I think the people are ready to do something."

Tolls could range anywhere from $3 to $8 for cars, trucks and 18-wheelers. However, the Transportation Department projects that the tolls would cover only 17 percent of the construction cost.

"I am an ultimate optimist," East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said about finding the funds. "I believe that it depends on how it's framed. I believe it depends on the timing and perhaps some other factors. We like to look at taxes as the last frontier."

In late 2018, East Baton Rouge passed its own half-cent sales tax to improve local streets and roadways. "It certainly substantiated and reinforced the priority of transportation and traffic mitigation that the people of this parish have," Broome said.

But East Baton Rouge Parish's new tax is worrisome for the other parishes in the coalition.

Berthelot said that if East Baton Rouge Parish is not willing to be included in a new tax plan for the bridge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Iberville parishes could generate only $30 million a year with a half-cent sales tax of their own, and that would be nowhere near enough money to fund the project.

"Without them in the tax, a good portion of this money is going to have to come from federal or state funds," he said. "Tolls are not going to pay for it."

Others doubled down on their concerns about a new tax.

Ricks, the Livingston Parish president, said he did not think that his council would even support putting an additional tax on the ballot.

Ward said that securing money for an environmental impact statement will be a top priority in the legislative session that started on April 8.

"I look at it as the first step in getting the project to flourish," he said. "So it's absolutely vital that we get those dollars come this session."